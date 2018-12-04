iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 2, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Crazy Rich Asians
2. The House With a Clock In Its Walls
3. Searching
4. The Predator
5. Mission: Impossible - Fallout
6. Elf (2003)
7. The Meg
8. Mile 22
9. Incredibles 2
10. Home Alone
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hereditary
2. The Captain
3. The Clovehitch Killer
4. Somm 3
5. Juliet, Naked
6. Time Trap
7. The Lobster
8. The Dawn Wall
9. Three Identical Strangers
10. Eighth Grade
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
