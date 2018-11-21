iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 18, 2018:
1. The Meg
2. The Equalizer 2
3. Incredibles 2
4. Mile 22
5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
6. Crazy Rich Asians
7. Alpha
8. BlacKkKlansman
9. Christopher Robin
10. The Spy Who Dumped Me
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Juliet, Naked
2. The Death of Stalin
3. Time Trap
4. The Clovehitch Killer
5. Leave No Trace
6. Hotel Artemis
7. Three Identical Strangers
8. Eighth Grade
9. Here and Now
10. RBG
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
