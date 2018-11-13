iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 11, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Incredibles 2
2. Crazy Rich Asians
3. Christopher Robin
4. BlacKkKlansman
5. Tomb Raider (2018)
6. The Spy Who Dumped Me
7. Ant-Man and the Wasp
8. Papillon (2018)
9. Skyscraper
10. The Meg
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Leave No Trace
2. Hotel Artemis
3. The Miseducation of Cameron Post
4. Eighth Grade
5. Here and Now
6. Three Identical Strangers
7. Pan's Labyrinth
8. Juliet, Naked
9. Mountain
10. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Swedish With English Subtitles)
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Bishops weigh anti-abuse strategy after delay set by Vatican
Several Roman Catholic bishops on Tuesday urged colleagues at their national meeting to take some sort of action on the clergy sex abuse crisis despite a Vatican order to delay voting on key proposals.
Music
Michael Buble returns with 'love' album after 2-year break
Michael Buble says though his cancer-stricken son aspires to have superhuman powers, he's already a superhero in his eyes.
National
Tech companies, banks lead stocks higher; oil price plunges
U.S. stock indexes veered mostly higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, on course to recoup some of the market's big losses from a day earlier. Gains…
National
Homeland Security secretary expected to leave
President Donald Trump has soured on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and she is expected to leave her job, perhaps as soon as this week, according to two people with knowledge of the issue.
Variety
Meet the new dinosaur bone hunter at the Science Museum of Minnesota
The Science Museum's new paleontologist really digs crocodiles and "Jurassic Park."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.