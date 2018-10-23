iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 21, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp
2. Hotel Transylvania 3
3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
4. Skyscraper
5. John Carpenter's Halloween
6. Ocean's 8
7. Solo: A Star Wars Story
8. The Spy Who Dumped Me
9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
10. Hocus Pocus
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hotel Artemis
2. Eighth Grade
3. Galveston
4. Three Identical Strangers
5. Leave No Trace
6. Hereditary
7. Hearts Beat Loud
8. Loving Pablo
9. Beirut
10. PEACE: An Element Audiovisual Project
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.