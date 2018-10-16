iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 14, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Hotel Transylvania 3
2. Skyscraper
3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
4. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
5. Ant-Man and the Wasp
6. Solo: A Star Wars Story
7. Hotel Artemis
8. Ocean's 8
9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
10. Beirut
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hotel Artemis
2. Beirut
3. Three Identical Strangers
4. Eighth Grade
5. Leave No Trace
6. Loving Pablo
7. Hereditary
8. RBG
9. Gotti
10. Hearts Beat Loud
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
