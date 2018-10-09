iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 7, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Ant-Man and the Wasp
2. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
3. Solo: A Star Wars Story
4. Ocean's 8
5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
6. Hotel Transylvania 3
7. Leave No Trace
8. Three Identical Strangers
9. The First Purge
10. Hocus Pocus
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Leave No Trace
2. Three Identical Strangers
3. A Prayer Before Dawn
4. Loving Pablo
5. Black '47
6. Hereditary
7. Gotti
8. RBG
9. McQueen
10. The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
