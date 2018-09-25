iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 23, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
2. Ocean's 8
3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
4. Solo: A Star Wars Story
5. Annihilation
6. Tag (2018)
7. Deadpool 2
8. Gotti
9. Avengers: Infinity War
10. Adrift
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Gotti
2. Hearts Beat Loud
3. Hereditary
4. Mandy
5. The Endless
6. Final Score
7. Bel Canto
8. The Children Act
9. Andy Irons: Kissed By God
10. Hunt for the Skinwalker
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Low-income minority community debates Phoenix rail extension
The defiant message hangs under the Mexican bakery's Spanish-language sign in Phoenix's poorest neighborhood, rejecting the city's idea of progress: "4 LANES OR NO TRAIN."
Celebrities
Cosby in handcuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for assault
His Hollywood career and good-guy image in ruins, Bill Cosby was led away to prison in handcuffs Tuesday at age 81 for perhaps the rest of his days, sentenced to three to 10 years behind bars for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his gated estate.
National
Kavanaugh classmate who wrote of partying goes silent
Mark Judge spent decades mining his recollections and writing books and articles full of semi-confessional details about the suburban Maryland prep school he attended with future Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Now, though, Judge's memory has drawn a blank.
National
Higher interest rates and oil prices send US stocks lower
Major U.S. indexes finished mostly lower Tuesday as rising interest rates hurt stocks that pay big dividends and higher oil prices pushed transportation and shipping companies lower. The S&P 500 index fell for the third day in a row.
Celebrities
The incriminating statement by Cosby referred to by judge
The judge who sentenced Bill Cosby to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 cited the entertainer's…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.