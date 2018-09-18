iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 16, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story
2. Ocean's 8
3. Gotti
4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
5. The Endless
6. Tag (2018)
7. Deadpool 2
8. Adrift
9. Avengers: Infinity War
10. Book Club
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story
2. Ocean's 8
3. Gotti
4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
5. The Endless
6. Tag (2018)
7. Deadpool 2
8. Adrift
9. Avengers: Infinity War
10. Book Club
