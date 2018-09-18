iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 16, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story

2. Ocean's 8

3. Gotti

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

5. The Endless

6. Tag (2018)

7. Deadpool 2

8. Adrift

9. Avengers: Infinity War

10. Book Club

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story

2. Ocean's 8

3. Gotti

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

5. The Endless

6. Tag (2018)

7. Deadpool 2

8. Adrift

9. Avengers: Infinity War

10. Book Club

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.