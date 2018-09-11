iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 9, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
2. Tag (2018)
3. Adrift
4. Deadpool 2
5. Avengers: Infinity War
6. Active Measures
7. Book Club
8. Ready Player One
9. Won't You Be My Neighbor?
10. Hereditary
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hereditary
2. Borg vs McEnroe
3. American Animals
4. The Rewrite
5. Pick of the Litter
6. Beirut
7. Summer of 84
8. Arizona
9. Beast
10. The Gospel According to André
