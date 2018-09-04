iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 2, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Tag (2018)
2. Deadpool 2
3. Book Club
4. Avengers: Infinity War
5. Upgrade
6. Ocean's 8
7. Life of the Party (2018)
8. Forever My Girl
9. Ready Player One
10. Active Measures
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. American Animals
2. Hereditary
3. Summer of 84
4. Ghost Stories
5. Pick of the Litter
6. Beirut
7. Arizona
8. First Reformed
9. Support the Girls
10. RBG
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
