iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 26, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Deadpool 2
2. Ocean's 8
3. Avengers: Infinity War
4. Den of Thieves
5. Life of the Party (2018)
6. Tag (2018)
7. Ready Player One
8. Hereditary
9. Won't You Be My Neighbor?
10. Adrift
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Hereditary
2. First Reformed
3. The Death of Stalin
4. Summer of 84
5. Show Dogs
6. Arizona
7. Journey's End
8. Beirut
9. The Grand Budapest Hotel
10. Mountain
