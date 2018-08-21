iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 19, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Avengers: Infinity War
2. Deadpool 2
3. Life of the Party (2018)
4. Downsizing
5. Tag (2018)
6. Upgrade
7. Ready Player One
8. Book Club
9. I Feel Pretty
10. Overboard (2018)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. A Prayer Before Dawn
2. Beirut
3. American Animals
4. The Captive
5. Mountain
6. Billionaire Boys Club
7. RBG
8. Terminal
9. Always At The Carlyle
10. Mississippi Grind
