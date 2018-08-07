iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 8, 2018:
1. Avengers: Infinity War
2. Ready Player One
3. Overboard (2018)
4. Hostiles
5. I Feel Pretty
6. Tully
7. A Quiet Place
8. Blockers
9. Rampage (2018)
10. The Greatest Showman
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Beirut
2. Billionaire Boys Club
3. RBG
4. First Reformed
5. Bad Samaritan
6. Disobedience
7. Damascus Cover
8. Hot Summer Nights
9. The Perfect Human Diet
10. SPITFIRE: The Plane That Saved the World
