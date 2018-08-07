iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending August 8, 2018:

1. Avengers: Infinity War

2. Ready Player One

3. Overboard (2018)

4. Hostiles

5. I Feel Pretty

6. Tully

7. A Quiet Place

8. Blockers

9. Rampage (2018)

10. The Greatest Showman

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Beirut

2. Billionaire Boys Club

3. RBG

4. First Reformed

5. Bad Samaritan

6. Disobedience

7. Damascus Cover

8. Hot Summer Nights

9. The Perfect Human Diet

10. SPITFIRE: The Plane That Saved the World

