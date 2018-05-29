iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 27, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Game Night (2018)
2. Black Panther (2018)
3. Red Sparrow
4. Annihilation
5. Death Wish (2018)
6. Lady Bird
7. Deadpool
8. The Greatest Showman
9. The 15:17 to Paris
10.Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. Lost in London
3. The Disaster Artist
4. Darkest Hour
5. The Captive
6. In Darkness
7. The 12th Man
8. The Escort
9. Phantom Thread
10.Napoleon Dynamite
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
