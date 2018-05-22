iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 20, 2018:
1. Black Panther (2018)
2. Red Sparrow
3. Deadpool
4. Fifty Shades Freed
5. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
6. The Greatest Showman
7. The Disaster Artist
8. 12 Strong
9. Thor: Ragnarok
10. Peter Rabbit
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Disaster Artist
2. Darkest Hour
3. Lady Bird
4. The 12th Man
5. Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate
6. Terminal
7. Phantom Thread
8. Bone Tomahawk
9. Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much
10. The Pass
