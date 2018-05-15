iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 13, 2018:

1. Black Panther (2018)

2. Fifty Shades Freed

3. The Greatest Showman

4. Thor: Ragnarok

5. 12 Strong

6. Game Night (2018)

7. Peter Rabbit

8. The Post

9. Iron Man

10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The 12th Man

2. Lady Bird

3. Phantom Thread

4. Darkest Hour

5. Fruitvale Station

6. Terminal

7. The Magic Pill

8. The Pass

9. Marshall

10.Room

