iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 13, 2018:
1. Black Panther (2018)
2. Fifty Shades Freed
3. The Greatest Showman
4. Thor: Ragnarok
5. 12 Strong
6. Game Night (2018)
7. Peter Rabbit
8. The Post
9. Iron Man
10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The 12th Man
2. Lady Bird
3. Phantom Thread
4. Darkest Hour
5. Fruitvale Station
6. Terminal
7. The Magic Pill
8. The Pass
9. Marshall
10.Room
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
