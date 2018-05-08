iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 6, 2018:

1. 12 Strong

2. Thor: Ragnarok

3. Peter Rabbit

4. Game Night (2018)

5. The Post

6. The Greatest Showman

7. American Assassin

8. Den of Thieves

9. Fifty Shades Freed

10. Hostiles

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. Lady Bird

2. The 12th Man

3. Darkest Hour

4. Borg vs McEnroe

5. Phantom Thread

6. The Killing of a Sacred Deer

7. Super Troopers

8. The Great Outdoors: Eleven

9. The Magic Pill

10. In the Fade

