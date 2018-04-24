iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 22, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. The Post
2. The Greatest Showman
3. The Commuter
4. Molly's Game
5. Justice League
6. Baby Driver
7. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
8. Peter Rabbit
9. Hostiles
10. Super Troopers
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Super Troopers
2. Borg vs McEnroe
3. Phantom Thread
4. Lady Bird
5. Darkest Hour
6. Wildling
7. Outside In
8. In the Fade
9. The Disaster Artist
10. 10X10
__
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Correction: Hotshots Statue story
In a story April 21 about a statue honoring Arizona wildland firefighters who died in a 2013 fire, The Associated Press reported erroneously, in one instance, the last name of the sculptor. He is Matt Glenn, not Glass.
Music
Court orders judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail
Pennsylvania's highest court has ordered a judge to free rapper Meek Mill on bail while he appeals decade-old gun and drug convictions.
National
Ex-Yahoo paying $35M to settle SEC charges over 2014 hack
The company formerly known as Yahoo is paying a $35 million fine to resolve federal regulators' charges that the online pioneer deceived investors by failing to disclose one of the biggest data breaches in internet history.
TV & Media
TV picks for April 25: 'Brockmire,' 'Archer,' 'Code Black'
Fantasy island “Archer,” the animated series that takes more cues from film noir than “The Simpsons,” is setting its ninth season on Danger Island,…
TV & Media
Elisabeth Moss shares stories behind brutal second season of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
The star returns for Round 2 of one of TV's most critically acclaimed series.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.