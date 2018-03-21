iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending March 18, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
2. I, Tonya
3. Justice League
4. The Shape of Water
5. Thor: Ragnarok
6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
7. Coco (2017)
8. Ferdinand
9. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
10.The Dark Tower
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Darkest Hour
2. Lady Bird
3. The Disaster Artist
4. Demon House
5. The Theory of Everything
6. The Florida Project
7. The Square
8. The Killing of a Sacred Deer
9. My Friend Dahmer
10.Marshall
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
