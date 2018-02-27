iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 25, 2018:
1. Thor: Ragnarok
2. Daddy's Home 2
3. Wonder
4. Coco (2017)
5. Murder On the Orient Express
6. Justice League
7. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
8. A Bad Moms Christmas
9. Lady Bird
10. Darkest Hour
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. Darkest Hour
3. The Disaster Artist
4. The Florida Project
5. My Friend Dahmer
6. Home Again (2017)
7. Neat: The Story of Bourbon
8. Wind River (2017)
9. The Road Movie
10. Marshall
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
