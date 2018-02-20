iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 18, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Justice League
2. Coco (2017)
3. Wonder
4. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
5. Lady Bird
6. Darkest Hour
7. A Bad Moms Christmas
8. Roman J. Israel, Esq.
9. Dunkirk (2017)
10. Only the Brave
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Lady Bird
2. Darkest Hour
3. The Florida Project
4. Good Time
5. My Friend Dahmer
6. Home Again (2017)
7. Wind River (2017)
8. LBJ
9. The Square
10. Permission
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
