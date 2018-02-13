iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 11, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Darkest Hour
2. A Bad Moms Christmas
3. Only the Brave
4. Daddy's Home 2
5. Braven
6. Blade Runner 2049
7. The Florida Project
8. My Friend Dahmer
9. American Made
10. Wonder
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Darkest Hour
2. The Florida Project
3. My Friend Dahmer
4. Wind River (2017)
5. LBJ
6. Home Again (2017)
7. Lucky
8. Permission
9. The Square
10. Thelma
_
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Movies
New IMAX movie 'America's Musical Journey' stars Aloe Blacc
Can the appeal of America's music help reverse the downturn in international visitors coming to the U.S.?
Stage & Arts
Tickets to 'Hamilton' in Mpls. go on sale Wednesday – here's how not to get shut out
Only season-ticket packages will be sold at first. But single tickets will become available later.
Variety
Court hears tribal challenge to South Dakota child removals
A lawyer representing two American Indian tribes urged a federal appeals court Tuesday to keep in place the changes a judge ordered for a South…
TV & Media
TV picks for Feb. 14: 'This Close,' 'He Lied About Everything,' 'Little Women'
More than words Words aren’t always necessary to convey charm and humor, as proven by the new dramedy “This Close.” Deaf actors Shoshannah Stern and…
Variety
Slain doctor's body may have been in home for months
A University of Connecticut scientist was arraigned Tuesday on charges that she murdered her husband, a UConn doctor whose body may have been left inside their home since June.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.