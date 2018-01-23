iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 21, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Blade Runner 2049
2. American Made
3. It (2017)
4. The Foreigner (2017)
5. Geostorm
6. Dunkirk (2017)
7. Happy Death Day
8. Battle of the Sexes
9. The Emoji Movie
10. The Mountain Between Us
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Home Again (2017)
2. Wind River (2017)
3. Loving Vincent
4. Marshall
5. Columbus
6. Brad's Status
7. The Final Year
8. Good Time
9. The Beyond
10. Newness
