Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down this year, winnowing further the already small number of women running Fortune 500 companies. Of the 339 CEOs that have held the top job at a Fortune 500 company for at least two years, only 17 were women, about 5 percent.

Following is a list of those who remain:

Ventas Inc.

Debra, A. Cafaro

General Motors Co.

Mary T. Barra

General Dynamics Corp.

Phebe N. Nivakovic

Duke Energy Corp.

Lynn J. Good

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marilyn A. Hewson

IBM Corp.

Virginia M. Rometty

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Margaret C. Whitman

Synchrony Financial

Margaret M. Keane

Mylan

Heather Bresch

Sempra Energy

Debra L. Reed

Ross Stores Inc.

Barbara Rentler

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Lisa T. Su

KeyCorp

Beth E. Mooney

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Mary N. Dillon

Alliant Energy Corp.

Patricia L. Kampling