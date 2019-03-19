iBook charts for week ending March 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Wolf Pack by C. J. Box - 9780525538202 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson - 9781538714928 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Heart of the Devil by Meghan March - No ISBN Available - (Meghan March LLC)

5. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides - 9781250301710 - (Celadon Books)

7. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles - 9780062824639 - (William Morrow)

8. Your Love Is Mine (Maine Sullivans 1) by Bella Andre - 9781945253874 - (Oak Press, LLC)

9. Toxic Game by Christine Feehan - 9781984803504 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis - 9781400209613 - (HarperCollins Leadership)

____