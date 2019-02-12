iBook charts for week ending February 10, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Connections in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250201584 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides - 9781250301710 - (Celadon Books)
4. The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman - 9780525618508 - (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
6. Persuader by Lee Child - 9780440333869 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa - 9781501121241 - (Atria Books)
8. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
9. Mercy by Jodi Picoult - 9781101549537 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250133748 - (St. Martin's Press)
