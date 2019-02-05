iBook charts for week ending February 3, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah - 9780345490933 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. The German Girl by Armando Lucas Correa - 9781501121241 - (Atria Books)
5. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
6. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250133748 - (St. Martin's Press)
7. Crucible by James Rollins - 9780062381804 - (William Morrow)
8. Team of Vipers by Cliff Sims - 9781250223906 - (St. Martin's Press)
9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
10. Liar Liar by Candice Fox & James Patterson - 9780316418256 - (Little, Brown and Company)
