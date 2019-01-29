iBook charts for week ending January 27, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
3. Eye of the Needle by Ken Follett - 97681101990247 (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
5. Crucible by James Rollins - 9780062381804 - (William Morrow)
6. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250133748 - (St. Martin's Press)
7. We Shouldn't by Vi Keeland - 9781942215912 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
8. The Mister by E L James - 9781984898333 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
9. Erotic Stories for Punjabi Windows by Balli Kaur Jaswal - 9780062645135 - (William Morrow)
10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.