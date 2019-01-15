iBook charts for week ending January 13, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
3. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison - 9781101608067 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. An Anonymous Girl by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250133748 - (St. Martin's Press)
5. No Second Chance by Harlan Coben - 9781101133996 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Daughter of War by Brad Taylor - 9781101984857 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Bird Box by Josh Malerman - 9780062259677 - (Ecco)
9. Turning Point by Danielle Steel - 9780399179365 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins - 9781544512266 - (Lioncrest Publishing)
