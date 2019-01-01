iBook charts for week ending December 30, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
2. Bird Box by Josh Malerman - 9780062259677 - (Ecco)
3. The Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty - 9780062008671 - (Harper Perennial)
4. The Terminal List by Jack Carr - 9781501180835 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538761557 - (Grand Central Publishing)
8. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson - 9780316417501 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. One Day in December by Josie Silver - 9780525574705 - (Crown Archetype)
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.