iBook charts for week ending December 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
2. The Last Anniversary by Liane Moriarty - 9780062008671 - (Harper Perennial)
3. The Terminal List by Jack Carr - 9781501180835 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
4. One Day in December by Josie Silver - 9780525574705 - (Crown Archetype)
5. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Educated by Tara Westover - 9780399590511 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Can't Hurt Me by David Goggins - 9781544512266 - (Lioncrest Publishing)
9. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538761557 - (Grand Central Publishing)
10. Past Tense by Lee Child - 9780399593529 - (Random House Publishing Group) (copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
