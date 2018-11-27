iBook charts for week ending November 25, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538761557 - (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Past Tense by Lee Child - 9780399593529 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly - 9780316486675 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Target: Alex Cross by James Patterson - 9780316417501 - (Little, Brown and Company)
6. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin - 9781524796297 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
8. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty - 9781250069849 - (Flatiron Books)
9. After by Anna Todd - 9781476792545 - (Gallery Books)
10. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich - 9780399179235 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
