iBook charts for week ending November 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci - 9781538761557 - (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Past Tense by Lee Child - 9780399593529 - (Random House Publishing Group)
4. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich - 9780399179235 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty - 9781250069849 - (Flatiron Books)
7. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly - 9780316486675 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo - 9780735212770 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
