iBook charts for week ending November 11, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Past Tense by Lee Child - 9780399593529 - (Random House Publishing Group)
2. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty - 9781250069849 - (Flatiron Books)
4. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly - 9780316486675 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Becoming by Michelle Obama - 9781524763152 - (Crown)
6. The Woods by Harlan Coben - 9781101128671 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
7. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728536 - (Grand Central Publishing)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
10. Elevation by Stephen King - 9781982102333 - (Scribner)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
