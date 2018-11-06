iBook charts for week ending November 6, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly - 9780316486675 - (Little, Brown and Company)

2. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

3. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728536 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Elevation by Stephen King - 9781982102333 - (Scribner)

5. The Boy I Grew Up With by Tijan - 9781386740612 - (Tijan)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)

8. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435505 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Holy Ghost by John Sandford - 9780735217331 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

10.Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

