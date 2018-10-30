iBook charts for week ending October 28, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Reckoning by John Grisham - 9780385544160 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728536 - (Grand Central Publishing)
3. Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Mass - 1343898551 - (Bloomsbury Publishing)
4. Denim and Diamonds by Debbie Macomber - 1116460675 (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Holy Ghost by John Sandford - 9780735217331 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
7. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435505 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Red War by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
10.Killing the SS by Martin Dugard & Bill O'Reilly - 9781250165558 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
