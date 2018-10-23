iBook charts for week ending October 21, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks - 9781538728536 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. Holy Ghost by John Sandford - 9780735217331 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Red War by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
4. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435505 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Dear Jane by Kendall Ryan - (no ISBN) - (Kendall Ryan)
6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
7. The President Is Missing by James Patterson & Bill Clinton - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Desperate Measures by Stuart Woods - 9780735219243 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. The Witch Elm by Tana French - 9780735224636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory - 9780399587672 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
