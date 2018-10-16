iBook charts for week ending October 14, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Holy Ghost by John Sandford - 9780735217331 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
2. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
3. Winter in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316435505 - (Little, Brown and Company)
4. Ambush by James O. Born & James Patterson - 9780316414692 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory - 9780399587672 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
6. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
7. The Drifter by Nick Petrie - 9780698194137 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Witch Elm by Tana French - 9780735224636 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult - 9780345544995 - (Random House Publishing Group)
10. Killing the SS by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard - 9781250165558 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
