iBook charts for week ending October 7, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
2. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris - 9781250121011 - (St. Martin's Press)
3. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
4. A Spark of Light by Jodi Picoult - 9780345544995 - (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
6. Ship of Fools by Tucker Carlson - 9781501183683 - (Free Press)
7. The Christmas Scorpion: A Jack Reacher Story by Lee Child - 9781984818454 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis - 9781324002659 - (W. W. Norton & Company)
9. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith - 9780316422741 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)
