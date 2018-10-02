iBook charts for week ending September 30, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Red War by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190612 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
2. Don't Let Go by Harlan Coben - 9780698411661 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
3. Behind Closed Doors by B A Paris - 9781250121011 - (St. Martin's Press)
4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)
6. The Book Thief by Markus Zusak - 9780307433848 - (Random House Children's Books)
7. The Name of the Wind by Patrick Rothfuss - 9781101147160 - (DAW)
8. Cross My Heart by James Patterson - 9780316210928 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.