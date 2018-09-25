iBook charts for week ending September 23, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
4. Lethal White by Robert Galbraith - 9780316422741 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)
6. In Pieces by Sally Field - 9781538763049 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Night over Water by Ken Follett - 9781101126684 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.