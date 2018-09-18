iBook charts for week ending September 16, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. Fear by Bob Woodward - 9781501175534 - (Simon & Schuster)
2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
3. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)
4. Juror #3 by James Patterson & Nancy Allen - 9780316470063 - (Little, Brown and Company)
5. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Leverage in Death by J. D. Robb - 9781250161581 - (St. Martin's Press)
7. Hardcore Twenty-Four by Janet Evanovich - 9780399179204 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens - 9780735219113 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
9. Tailspin by Sandra Brown - 9781455572120 - (Grand Central Publishing)
10. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan - 9780385539098 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
