iBook charts for week ending September 2, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. The Affair by Lee Child - 9780440339359 - (Random House Publishing Group)
2. To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han - 9781442426726 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
3. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
4. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
5. P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han - 9781442426757 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. The Silent Sister by Diane Chamberlain - 9781250010728 - (St. Martin's Press)
7. Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han - 9781481430500 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
8. Texas Ranger by James Patterson - 9780316556682 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan - 9780385539098 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
10. A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell - 9780062497796 - (Harper)
