iBook charts for week ending August 26, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books
1. To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han - 9781442426726 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. P.S. I Still Love You by Jenny Han - 9781442426757 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
5. Always and Forever, Lara Jean by Jenny Han - 9781481430500 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
6. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan - 9780385539098 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Texas Ranger by James Patterson - 9780316556682 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. Tailspin by Sandra Brown - 9781455572120 - (Grand Central Publishing)
9. Pieces of Her by Karin Slaughter - 9780062430298 - (William Morrow)
10. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller - 9780133226713 - (Pearson Education, Inc.)
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
____
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.