iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
3. Texas Ranger by James Patterson - 9780316556682 - (Little, Brown and Company)
4. To All the Boys I've Loved Before by Jenny Han - 9781442426726 - (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
5. Tailspin by Sandra Brown - 9781455572120 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Unhinged by Omarosa Manigault Newman - 9781982109721 - (Gallery Books)
7. Biology by Joseph S. Levine, Ph.D., Ph.D. & Kenneth R. Miller - 9780133226713 - (Pearson Education, Inc.)
8. China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan - 9780385539098 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
9. World History by Dahia Ibo Shabaka, Larry S. Kreiger, Linda Black, Phillip C. Naylor & Roger B. Beck - 9780544025387 - (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
10. Richer Than Sin by Meghan March - 9781943796144 - (Red Dress Press)
