iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
3. The Chase by Elle Kennedy - 9780994054456 - (Elle Kennedy Inc.)
4. Tailspin by Sandra Brown - 9781455572120 - (Grand Central Publishing)
5. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn - 9780307351487 - (CrownArchetype)
6. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834881 - (Harper)
7. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)
8. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - 9780399178931 - (Random House Publishing Group)
9. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. The Money Shot by Stuart Woods - 9780735218604 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
