iBook charts for week ending August 5, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834881 - (Harper)

3. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn - 9780307351487 - (CrownArchetype)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)

5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)

6. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - 9780399178931 - (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber - 9780399181269 - (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Spymaster by Brad Thor - 9781476789439 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. Paradox by Catherine Coulter - 9781501138140 - (Gallery Books)

