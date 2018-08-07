iBook charts for week ending August 5, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
2. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834881 - (Harper)
3. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn - 9780307351487 - (CrownArchetype)
4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis - 9781400201662 - (Thomas Nelson)
5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)
6. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - 9780399178931 - (Random House Publishing Group)
7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber - 9780399181269 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. Spymaster by Brad Thor - 9781476789439 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
10. Paradox by Catherine Coulter - 9781501138140 - (Gallery Books)
