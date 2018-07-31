iBook charts for week ending July 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)
1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva - 9780062834881 - (Harper)
2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn - 9780307351487 - (Crown Archetype)
3. The Naked Truth by Vi Keeland - 9781942215844 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)
4. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin - 9780399178931 - (Random House Publishing Group)
5. The Snow Bride by Debbie Macomber - 9781488095856 - (MIRA Books)
6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan - 9780385536981 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. Spymaster by Brad Thor - 9781476789439 - (Atria Emily Bestler Books)
8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson - 9780316412711 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand - 9780316375245 - (Little, Brown and Company)
10. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber - 9780399181269 - (Random House Publishing Group)
