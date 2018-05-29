iBook charts for week ending May 27, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
1. The Outsider by Stephen King - 9781501181016 - (Scribner)
2.Use of Force by Brad Thor - 9781476789408 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
3. Pretty Girls by Karin Slaughter - 9780062429063 - (William Morrow)
4. Fear Nothing by Lisa Gardner - 9780698148529 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
5. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy - 9780062696816 - (Harper)
6. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. The Swans of Fifth Avenue by Melanie Benjamin - 9780345539755 - (Random House Publishing Group)
8. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316412261 - (Little, Brown and Company)
9. The Next Girl by Carla Kovach - 9781786813855 - (Bookouture)
10.Sacred Stone by Clive Cussler & Craig Dirgo - 9781101204856 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
