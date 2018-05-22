iBook charts for week ending May 20, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
1. The Fallen by David Baldacci - 9781538761373 - (Grand Central Publishing)
2. The 17th Suspect by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316412261 - (Little, Brown and Company)
3. The Next Girl by Carla Kovach - 9781786813855 - (Bookouture)
4. The Kissing Booth by Beth Reekles - 9780385378673 - (Random House Children's Books)
5. The Perfect Mother by Aimee Molloy - 9780062696816 - (Harper)
6. Princess by James Patterson & Rees Jones - 9781538714454 - (Grand Central Publishing)
7. Twisted Prey by John Sandford - 9780735217362 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson - 9780062457738 - (Harper)
9. Good Girl by Jana Aston - 9780998244440 - (Jana Aston)
10. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)
